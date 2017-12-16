Doncaster Rovers 0 Oldham 0: Latest from Keepmoat

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers host Oldham Athletic at the Keepmoat Stadium in League One.

Two changes for Rovers, Alfie May and Garrett come in for James Coppinger and Toffolo.

Doncaster: Lawlor, Mason, Butler, Wright, Garrett, Houghton, Whiteman, Rowe, Beestin, Marquis, May. Subs: Baudry, Kongolo, Marosi, Mandeville, Longbottom, Ben Khemis, Amos.

Oldham: Placide, Brian Wilson, Bryan, Gerrard, Hunt, Gardner, Fane, Obadeyi, Jack Byrne, Nepomuceno, Doyle. Subs: Flynn, Davies, Holloway, McLaughlin, Ben Wilson, Clarke, Green.

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)