Doncaster Rovers 0 Oldham 0: Latest from Keepmoat Stadium

Doncaster Rovers play host to Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round at the Keepmoat Stadium.

New loan signing Paul Downing made his debut, while the visitors included former Sheffield United midfielder Jose Baxter.

Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman had an early chance, a corner falling to the former Blades man, whose volley just went the wrong side of Dan Iverson's right-hand post.

The visiting goalkeeper saved well from Jame Coppinger, while Chris O'Grady was thwarted by Marko Marosi at the other end.

Rovers should have taken the lead on 22 minutes, John Marquis breaking the offside trap, round the goalkeeper, before seeing his goal-bound shot hacked off the line by Peter Clarke.

A crowd of 11,620 were packed into the Keepmoat - 3,796 from Oldham - but chances dried up for the remainder of the first half.

Kieran Sadlier's long-range strike looked destined for the top corner, but Iverson got his fingertips to the ball to push it wide at the start of the second half.

The game was opening up now, Herbie Kane denied by a late block, before play switched to the other end and Baxter headed wide at the near post.

Rovers stopper Marosi made a double to save to deny Johan Branger and Baxter, and the only surprise was neither side had opened the scoring.