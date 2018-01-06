Doncaster Rovers 0 Rochdale 1: I can’t fault the players, admits beaten Fergie

Calvin Andrew’s first-half goal was enough to send Rochdale into the FA Cup fourth round after a 1-0 win at Doncaster.

Andrew headed home in the 18th minute as Dale gained revenge on Rovers for a 2-0 League One defeat at the Keepmoat Stadium only last Friday.

It was Andrew’s fourth goal of the season as the striker glanced home Joseph Bunney’s wicked free-kick from the left.

Doncaster were poor in the first half and rarely looked like getting back into it, but it was a different story after the break.

Only a miraculous save from Josh Lillis kept Dale in front, as he brilliantly blocked Alfie Beestin’s effort from point-blank range before John Marquis hit a post in the 66th minute.

The onslaught continued as Andy Butler headed wide, while Tommy Rowe missed another glaring opportunity when he blazed over from eight yards.

Doncaster were also left furious after having several penalty claims turned down as Rochdale were able to dream of a plum fourth-round tie.

“We are out of the cup, we can’t get it back, we are out, but there were a lot of good things,” boss Darren Ferguson said.

“We’ve only got ourselves to blame when you have that many chances and you draw a blank.

“I can’t fault the players for the chances created, I can fault them for not taking them. These games are always tight against a team in the same league.

“The goal changes the complexion of the game in the short term, but we created enough chances, we just didn’t take one.

“We have got no one to blame but ourselves. We had enough chances to earn at least a replay.

“It’s a really disappointing day, it was a chance to keep our momentum and get some much needed revenue.

“It was a great chance to get into the fourth round, we’re not going to get many better chances than that.”