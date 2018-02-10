Doncaster Rovers 1 Charlton 1: Fergie hails Rovers' character after late equaliser

Doncaster Rovers saw their winless run stretch to eight games after a 1-1 draw with Charlton at the Keepmoat Stadium.

James Coppinger made his 500th league appearance for the hosts.

But the visitors took the lead on 18 minutes, as Patrick Bauer met Jake Forster-Caskey's corner at the back post.

It looked to be an unhappy afternoon for Rovers, but Matty Blair popped up with a 94th minute equaliser.

Luke McCullough's shot from the edge of the box looped up off a defender and Blair charged in to head Rovers level.

Boss Darren Ferguson said: "Credit to the players - they kept going and it's a good habit to have that we find a way of getting something out of a game, even if it's only a draw.

"Blair has popped up in injury time and we've done that a few times lately.

"It's not a coincidence, it shows a good character within the team to not know when they're beat. "That was pleasing that they kept going until the end."