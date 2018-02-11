Doncaster Rovers 1 Charlton 1: Ferguson satisfied but still searching for win

Darren Ferguson was pleased with his Doncaster Rovers side’s resilience, after they battled to a deserved point against Charlton Athletic.

Matty Blair’s injury-time equaliser saw Rovers grab a hard-earned point at home, and Ferguson was delighted to see his side grind out what he felt was another good result.

“Credit must go to the players because they kept going,” said Ferguson.

“It’s a good habit to have, getting something out of a game, Matty Blair has popped up in the last minute and it shows great character for the players to not know that they’re beat.

“It was pleasing that we got the late goal, Tom Anderson’s tackle at 1-0 was crucial, and credit to Matty for being in the right place at the right time, but it’s a let off because we haven’t been as good today.

“You often get games like that where it hasn’t been our best performance, but we’ve still managed to get something out of the game.

“You have to be happy with that considering how much of the game went.”

Saturday’s draw was the first of three games in eight days, with Rovers travelling to Walsall tomorrow night, with Ferguson eager to see Rovers get their first win of 2018.

“We’re not doing badly,” he added.

“We’ve only lost four of the last 22, but we are drawing too many games,.

“We need better performances because that will then bring better results and help us climb up that table.

“We need to get through this week and pick up as many points as we can, after this period there’s only a dozen games left and you’re at the business end.

“The players know that they have a lot of hard work to put in still.

“You have to keep going and keep practising, we’ve kept going today and got something out of the game.

“But it’s important that we get back to winning ways on Tuesday, it’s as simple as that.”

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Blair, Anderson, Boyle,Mason (Kiwomya 64), Houghton, Whiteman (McCullough 71), Rowe, Coppinger, Beestin, Marquis. Unused substitutes: Alcock,Kongolo,Marosi,May,Garrett.

Charlton Athletic: Amos, Solly, Bauer, Konsa, Dasilva (Lennon 90), Forster-Caskey, Kashi, Marshall, Reeves (Jackson 87), Fosu (KaiKai 82), Magennis. Unused substitutes: Ajose, Phillips, Aribo, Zyro.

Referee: Mark Heywood (Cheshire).