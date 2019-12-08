Doncaster Rovers 1 Milton Keynes Dons 1: ‘Whirlwind’ moment as John grabs draw for Rovers

Cameron John scored a late equaliser for Doncaster Rovers to leave Russell Martin still awaiting his first league win as Milton Keynes Dons manager.

Alex Gilbey’s excellent goal had put Milton Keynes in front early in the second half only for John to thwart them.

Doncaster were seen more in attack than their visitors in a game that was riddled with mistakes at the Keepmoat.

Kieran Sadlier twice had ‘goals’ ruled out for offside and Dons goalkeeper Lee Nicholls had to make smart saves to block Alfie May and Ben Whiteman.

Nicholls’s opposite number Seny Dieng pulled off a stunning save after Gilbey had fashioned a magnificent strike.

MK Dons went in front in the 51st minute when Gilbey took possession from a neat lay-off and bent an exquisite shot around Dieng and into the net from 20 yards.

Doncaster claimed the equaliser somewhat fortuituously in the 85th minute as a corner to the near post was blocked, but the ball pinballed in off John.

Max Watters went close to snatching a dramatic win for Rovers, but hooked his shot wide.

MK Dons manager Russell Martin believes John’s equaliser for Doncaster should not have counted.

“It’s a foul and I’ll be going to see the referee to show him,” Martin said after the game.

“It’s a blatant foul and the disappointing thing is that Lee has brought it to his attention during the game at a previous corner and to ask the ref to watch it.

“The lad has literally rugby tackled Lee into the goal and they end up scoring, no one has seen it.

“We could side it from the side, which is really disappointing.

“I’m not here to criticise referees and I’ve said to the lads there are still small details that lead up to it – we shouldn’t have given them a corner, which is on us.

John said he was delighted to add another goal to his collection in an injury-hit spell with Rovers.

“It was a bit of a whirlwind really, to be honest,” John said. “The ‘keeper or one of them has pushed it out and I just kneed it back in. It’s a good feeling to be back on the scoresheet.

Doncaster Rovers: Timothy Dieng, Halliday, Daniels, John, Reece James, Sheaf (Gomes 83), Whiteman, May (Watters 68), Coppinger, Sadlier, Bingham (Thomas 88). Unused substitutes: Wright, Longbottom, Greaves, Jones.

Milton Keynes Dons: Nicholls, Brittain, Poole, Walsh, Lewington, Houghton, McGrandles, Gilbey, Boateng (Reeves 64), Agard (Nombe 74), Mason (Kasumu 90). Unused substitutes: Bowery, Dickenson, Moore.

Referee: Scott Oldham (Lancashire).