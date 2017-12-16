Doncaster Rovers 1 Oldham 1: Rovers suffer late equaliser

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers were pegged back in a 1-1 draw with Oldham Athletic at the Keepmoat Stadium in League One.

Two changes for Rovers, Alfie May and Garrett come in for James Coppinger and Toffolo.

And it was defender Andy Butler who broke the deadlock on the hour mark for Darren Ferguson’s side.

But with the clock ticking down, Doyle pounced to deny Rovers all three points.

Doncaster: Lawlor, Mason, Butler, Wright, Garrett, Houghton, Whiteman, Rowe, Beestin, Marquis, May. Subs: Baudry, Kongolo, Marosi, Mandeville, Longbottom, Ben Khemis, Amos.

Oldham: Placide, Brian Wilson, Bryan, Gerrard, Hunt, Gardner, Fane, Obadeyi, Jack Byrne, Nepomuceno, Doyle. Subs: Flynn, Davies, Holloway, McLaughlin, Ben Wilson, Clarke, Green.

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)