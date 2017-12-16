Doncaster Rovers 1 Oldham 1: We have thrown away two points, rues Fergie

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers were pegged back in a 1-1 draw with Oldham Athletic at the Keepmoat Stadium in League One.

Two changes for Rovers, Alfie May and Garrett come in for James Coppinger and Toffolo.

And it was defender Andy Butler who broke the deadlock on the hour mark for Darren Ferguson’s side.

But with the clock ticking down, Eoin Doyle pounced to deny Rovers all three points.

“It’s a disappointing result, a really disappointing result,” Ferguson said.

“Again we’ve thrown away two points right at the death.

“At the moment we’re just not getting the rub of the green, I don’t care what anyone says watching our performances.

“We’re not getting the rub of the green - it happens.

“What can you do when your centre half is going to head it away, he slips and Doyle scores.

“There’s not a great deal I can do to prevent that incident but certainly in the last 15 minutes we didn’t keep the ball well enough.”

Doncaster: Lawlor, Mason, Butler, Wright, Garrett, Houghton, Whiteman, Rowe, Beestin, Marquis, May. Subs: Baudry, Kongolo, Marosi, Mandeville, Longbottom, Ben Khemis, Amos.

Oldham: Placide, Brian Wilson, Bryan, Gerrard, Hunt, Gardner, Fane, Obadeyi, Jack Byrne, Nepomuceno, Doyle. Subs: Flynn, Davies, Holloway, McLaughlin, Ben Wilson, Clarke, Green.

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)