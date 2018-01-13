Doncaster Rovers 1 Plymouth 1: Ferguson fuming at “poor officials”

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers extended their unbeaten league run to six games after being pegged back against Plymouth at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Ryan Edwards cancelled out Alfie Beestin’s first-half goal to earn a 1-1 draw for the visitors.

Afterwards,Rovers boss Darren Ferguson launched a blistering attack on the standard of refereeing in the Football League.

Rovers were denied a last minute penalty, referee Andy Baines was unmoved when James Coppinger tumbled in the box under challenge from Sonny Bradley.

Ferguson also felt Edwards’s equaliser for Argyle should have been chalked off for a foul.

“That is the most blatant penalty you will ever see,” he said.

“It’s two incidents. The goal, he has just pulled Andy Butler to the floor.

“The linesman can see it and the linesman can see the penalty. He is looking right at it. We’re just getting poor officials.

“The job is hard enough as it is. Do your job and clearly give the penalty.

“It’s the clearest penalty you will see all season and their goal was a clear foul. The linesman is laughing at the end of the game about it.

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting, the standard of refereeing and of all officials. To not see that is a disgrace.”