Doncaster Rovers 2 Burton 2: Brayford double denies Rovers

Doncaster Rovers suffered a late equaliser to Burton Albion in League One at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Doncaster were without key loan midfielder Herbie Kane (groin), but Ben Whiteman started after overcoming a minor neck problem.

But it was Burton who took the lead on eight minutes, John Brayford - the former Sheffield United defender - netting.

Rovers were back level on 53 minutes, Tyler Smith equalising.

And Smith put the hosts in front with 15 minutes remaining, but Brayford grabbed an equaliser for Albion to deny Doncaster all three points.