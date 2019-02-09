Doncaster Rovers 2 Peterborough 1: Latest from Keepmoat Stadium

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough face former managers today when Grant McCann and Darren Ferguson take up places in the opposition dug-outs.

Joe Wright is still lacking match fitness for Rovers and did not feature, with Ian Lawlor being the club's only long-term absentee.

Ben Whiteman (ribs) started, but Lee Tomlin was suspended for Peterborough.

Cooper put the visitors in front on six minutes, but Rovers equalised via Blair on 62 minutes.

Three minutes later John Marquis nudged the hosts in front.