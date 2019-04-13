Doncaster Rovers 2 Plymouth Argyle 0 - Rowe and Andrew maintain Rovers’ promotion push

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers took another big step towards the League One play-offs with a well earned victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Tommy Rowe set Rovers on their way to a fourth successive victory with a powerful seventh minute strike.

Danny Andrew scored from a freekick for the second home game running just before half time to double the lead.

Plymouth pushed for a way back into the game but came up against a determined Doncaster defensive unit.

The victory keeps Rovers five points clear of seventh-placed Peterborough United with games fast running out.