Doncaster Rovers 3 Peterborough 1: McCann wins battle of former managers

Doncaster fought back from a goal down to beat 10-man Peterborough in a battle of former managers at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Grant McCann and Darren Ferguson were in the opposite dugouts when this fixture was played last season.

And it was McCann who took the bragging rights as three goals in 12 minutes saw his Doncaster side triumph.

George Cooper put Peterborough ahead after six minutes with a wonderful curling effort from the edge of the box.

But Posh lost Tyler Denton to two bookable offences after 44 minutes, though Mallik Wilks was perhaps lucky not to receive his marching orders for Doncaster after a clash with Rhys Bennett.

Rovers were predictably the stronger in the second half and equalised after 62 minutes when Ben White turned into his own net from a Danny Andrew corner.

Doncaster were in front for the first time three minutes later when John Marquis powered in from close range after Wilks hit the post.

And substitute Kieran Sadlier rounded off the scoring with 74 minutes gone with a powerful volley from a tight angle.