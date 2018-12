Have your say

Doncaster Rovers netted twice in the opening 10 minutes to help beat Scunthorpe United 3-0 in League One.

The game was only six minutes old at the Keepmoat Stadium when midfielder Ben Whiteman netted.

And four minutes later it was 2-0 when on-loan Herbie Kane pounced.

Rovers wrapped up the three points late on, when striker John Marquis netted the third goal.