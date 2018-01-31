Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson hit with fine over referee outburst

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Darren Ferguson has escaped a touchline ban following an FA misconduct charge earlier this month.

The Scot was charged by the FA for improper comments and/or bringing the game into disrepute following media comments following the game against Plymouth Argyle.

Ferguson has been fined £1,000, but has not been handed any touchline punishment.

The charge follows controversial comments made by the Rovers boss after the 1-1 draw with Argyle on January 13, when he later apologised for saying he would “shoot” League One’s “appalling” referees after being critical of the performance of referee Andy Haines.

He claimed his side were denied “a blatant penalty” and when asked what he would like the Football Association to do with referees, he replied: “shoot them”.

An FA statement said: “Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson has today been fined £1,000 after admitting that his media comments after the match against Plymouth Argyle on 13/01/18 were improper and brought the game into disrepute.”