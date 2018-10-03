Doncaster Rovers’ chief not too concerned after late loss

Have your say

Grant McCann can still see the positives despite seeing his Doncaster side go down to defeat at Accrington on Tuesday night.

McCann suffered only his second loss since arriving at the Keepmoat in the summer.

A late strike by Offrande Zanzala earned the points for the hosts.

Despite the loss, Rovers remain firmly in the play-off bunch and McCann says it was fine margins against a team that has also shown their mettle in the early throes of the campaign.

“We just came up a bit short against a team you have to give a lot of credit to,” McCann said.

“They’re a good team Accrington and they’re hard to play here.

“They’ve shown that over the nine games or so that they’ve been unbeaten themselves.

“They were like us coming into the game, only losing once, and they were tough to play against.

“But I thought we controlled large parts of the game without really threatening.

“That’s disappointing because we have, over the ten or 11 games, we have shown how ruthless we are but it just fizzled out a bit.”

Rovers will hope to get back to winning ways on Saturday, when Joey Barton’s Fleetwood visit the Keepmoat.