Doncaster Rovers close in on Championship striker as midfield duo depart

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann has confirmed that Jermaine Anderson’s loan will not be renewed – with fellow midfielder Issam Ben Khemis also set to leave the club.

Anderson signed on loan in mid-August, but has latterly struggled to make an impact, with his last appearance being back in mid-November.

On Anderson, who joined until January, McCann said: “Jermaine needs to play football.

“He was brought in because we had an injury to Tommy Rowe and he had his opportunities. I have spoken to Jermaine a lot – and am not telling any lies about this – that he looked good for the first two or three months.

“But then I feel as if he lost his fight a little bit with Crawford, Kane and Whiteman and obviously with Tommy coming back.”

Frenchman Ben Khemis is also poised to leave Rovers and join a club in Tunisia after agreeing to end his contract.

Injured: Shaun Cummings.

On the incoming front, Rovers are expected to confirm the arrival of a striker on loan from a Championship club on January 1, having already completed a deal to bring in former Cork City midfield player Kieran Sadlier.

McCann said: “I believe Issam has found himself a club back in Tunisia where his parents are from and he wants to take that opportunity. It has not happened for him (at Rovers).”

Rovers are seeking a response at Gillingham tomorrow following an uncharacteristically mistake-ridden 3-0 League One loss at Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day, with the setback compounded by a groin injury sustained by full-back Shaun Cummings.

Rovers face a potential selection crisis at right-back with Niall Mason (toe) sidelined and auxilary defender Matt Blair missing on Tuesday due to illness.