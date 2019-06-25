Doncaster Rovers coaching duo to kick-off pre-season training

Professional Development coach John Schofield and goalkeeping coach Paul Gerrard will oversee Doncaster Rovers’ early pre-season schedule, the club have confirmed.

Rovers are inviting applications for their vacant managerial position – following last week’s departure of Grant McCann to Hull City – until Friday, with the club’s players to report back to start fitness work the previous day.

Former Doncaster midfielder Schofield will organise sessions alongside Gerrard at the club’s Cantley Park training base.

Schofield said: “It’s a real privilege to be able to take the lead at this club, but it will be a real team effort and the attitude of the players and staff is second to none. I am looking forward to it.

“It is a really important time of year, the players will have looked after themselves over the close season and everyone is ready to go.

“The pre-season process is all planned and is all based around building up the players to be ready to go in August.”

Gerrard added: “This is not the first time the club has been in this situation and the chairman was quick to provide assurances regarding the process.

“The structure of the club and the plans already in place will allow us to get a really good pre-season in and the players will be ready for when the new manager comes in.”

Rovers have received some ‘good calibre’ applicants so far, according to club sources.

Former midfielder Richie Wellens – managing at League Two side Swindon Town – has ruled himself out of the running, while it is understood that ex-Rotherham United chief Steve Evans, who has figured prominently in some betting markets, is not a contender.

Wellens said: “I wanted loyalty off some players towards the end of last season.

“And I think it would be wrong of me not to show that loyalty back.

“It would be wrong of me to walk away at the first opportunity.

“If I was asked ‘would I like to manage Doncaster Rovers?’ – yes, I would. But that is in years and years to come.”

