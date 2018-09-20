Doncaster Rovers confident of keeping Leeds United and Liverpool loanee

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann remains bullish over the club’s prospects of keeping star loan duo Mallik Wilks and Herbie Kane beyond the new year.

The pair, on loan from Leeds United and Liverpool respectively, have enjoyed an outstanding start to their spells at the Keepmoat Stadium - with both scheduled to remain at the club until the start of January.

We are working hard with them every day here and they enjoy it here and want to continue it. Grant McCann

But McCann, who has spoken to both parent clubs of the players about a renewal, is positive about the chances of them staying for a longer spell with Rovers, in joint third place in League One after an encouraging opening to the new season.

McCann, whose side welcome Yorkshire rivals Bradford City on Saturday, said: “We are in close contact with both (clubs). Difficult situations really, I think both Liverpool and Leeds want Herbie and Mallik to sign extensions to their contracts before they make a decision on whether they stay here for the rest of the season or go elsewhere.

“But I think they are delighted with the progress they have made. We are working hard with them every day here and they enjoy it here and want to continue it.”