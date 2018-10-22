Doncaster Rovers contract talks nearing conclusion

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann has revealed that will hold a ‘follow-up meeting’ in a few weeks time regarding the future of a host of players who are out of contract at the end of the season.

The Rovers chief recently met with the club’s hierarchy for initial discussions on the subject last week and further talks are now planned - with Rovers having a welter of players whose deals expire in the summer.

McCann, whose side welcome League One heavyweights Sunderland to the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday evening, said: “It is always nice to speak to the chairman and Gavin (Baldwin - chief executive).

“We speak quite regularly anyway. It was a good meeting.

“We have a lot of players out of contract and it is important we do not offer one a contract and not another - who gets upset. We have to get the right process and I have a follow-up meeting with Gavin over the next couple of weeks to rubber-stamp a few and maybe get to work on a few.

“We are in the process of that and I have mentioned privately to one or two of them that I would like to extend. Others have a wee bit more to do. But at the minute, I don’t want to be upsetting any applecarts and want everyone focused on their jobs. It is not as if they are out of contract tomorrow.”

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. (Picture: Marie Caley)

McCann says that influential loan midfielder Herbie Kane is a doubt for the game with the Wearsiders and will be assessed on Tuesday morning after suffering a dead leg in the weekend draw with Gillingham.

Centre-half Joe Wright is available again following suspension.