Doncaster Rovers given ‘little breather’ ahead of facing Luton Town

DONCASTER ROVERS players will be indulged with a spot of pampering early this week in an attempt to re-energise themselves for the League One run-in.

After a demanding schedule of three games in six days, which ended in Friday night’s derby draw with Barnsley, Rovers will head to the health spa at the start of a week that culminates in Saturday’s tough encounter at leaders Luton Town.

Manager Grant McCann hopes that a bit of luxury treatment can help revitalise sixth-placed Rovers, who looked more like their old selves for parts of Friday’s draw, but are now six league matches without a win.

He said: “I have given them a little breather and on Monday and Tuesday we will take them to Champneys Spa for a bit of a treat and relaxation and training. A few will get a bit of pampering.

“It will just refresh the group and get a bit of energy in as sometimes it can become a bit like Groundhog Day at the training ground. It is something a bit different.”

McCann insists that he is not fazed by his side’s current winless streak, with their performance against Barnsley reinforcing his belief that results will turn in their favour soon.

The Rovers chief added: “I am not worried. We have lost two or three games in a space of a lot of games. Although we have not won in six we have only lost three or four in about 27 games (before). We are still on a decent run.

“We matched and probably bettered one of the best teams in the division over 90 minutes in Barnsley.

“We have one bit of our game back in the pressing and energy, but now we need to bring that swagger back in the final third and that free-flowing, quick play.

“Nobody scares us in this league and we have shown it against the top six already. We take Friday on the chin, we could – and should – have won the game, but did not and we move on.”