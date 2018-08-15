Doncaster Rovers: McCann happy with start but wants even more

Have your say

Grant McCann is demanding a ruthless streak from his in-form Doncaster side.

The Rovers’ boss has made a perfect start to life at the Keepmoat, with Tuesday’s 2-1 EFL Cup win at Scunthorpe maintaining the Northern Irishman’s 100 per cent win ratio.

But despite eight goals and three victories, McCann is demanding more from his troops.

“Some of the play was outstanding but it should have been six or seven,” he said.

“I told the lads that I’m not going to let up until we’ve got that ruthless edge - we still haven’t got it.

“We’re still miles away from that.

“Although we’ve scored eight in three games, I want more.

“But overall, the performance was outstanding.

“Some of the play - Scunthorpe just couldn’t live with us.”

Rovers will attempt to make it four wins on the spin on Saturday when they travel to Burton Albion.