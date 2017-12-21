Doncaster Rovers’ plans are fluid for the January transfer window

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Darren Ferguson is not ruling out the prospect of bringing in new permanent additions in January if he can find some room for manoeuvre in his squad.

The Scot says that his winter window priority is resolving the futures of the loan midfielders Ben Whiteman, Rodney Kongolo and Jordan Houghton.

He remains confident of securing loan extensions with Sheffield United and Manchester City for Whiteman and Kongolo and is in talks with Chelsea about translating Houghton’s move to Doncaster into a permanent switch.

But Ferguson has also left the door open to other pieces of business if circumstances dictate.

He said: “At the moment we will see what we can do with the loan players. I have spoken to Chelsea about perhaps turning it (Houghton) into a permanent.”

On the prospect of fresh faces, he added: “If they are the right ones. There is not a massive amount, but a possibility. If we manoeuvre in the right way within the squad, we can do something.

Ferguson has confirmed that “one or two” young players will be allowed to go out on loan to boost their game-time levels in the new year, with Will Longbottom among that number.

James Coppinger and Craig Alcock will be fit for tomorrow’s long trip to Bristol Rovers while Matty Blair is rated at “50-50”.

Meanwhile, Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has confirmed that the club will table a bid for loan striker Kieffer Moore in January – should parent club Ipswich Town elect to cash in and sell him in the new year when he will be recalled.

Warne said, “We will be bidding that is definite. I have had the conversation with the chairman. It is crazy to think I would not want him.

“He has been the highest scorer in England. I think he will still improve.”