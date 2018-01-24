Doncaster Rovers ponder reinforcements after double injury blow

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Darren Ferguson is to speak with the club’s hierarchy today about the prospect of reinforcements after revealing that key defender Andy Butler and midfielder Isaam Ben Khemis are likely to be out for the rest of the season.

Butler missed Tuesday night’s game against old club Scunthorpe with a knee injury sustained in the weekend draw with Shrewsbury, with Ferguson revealing that the influential centre-back is now set to be sidelined for the remainder of 2017-18 following medical assessments.

Ben Khemis also suffered a ligament injury against the Shrews.

Meanwhile, Rovers’ defensive situation has further worsened after Mathieu Baudry came off with a hamstring problem after 12 minutes of the derby draw at Glanford Park.

Craig Alcock came on from the bench to replace him, with any potential window move for the veteran defender - who impressed against Iron - now likely to be put on hold.

Another option in the coming weeks could see Luke McCullough step into the back four, but with the Northern Ireland international still lacking match-fitness following a lengthy injury lay-off, Rovers may look to bring in some short-term defensive cover - and possibly elsewhere too.

Ferguson said: “We are short on numbers, you can see that and we will be having conversations (today). But clearly if Baudry is out for an extended period, we are probably going to have a conversation about bringing someone in.”

On the prognosis with Butler and Ben Khemis, he said: “I would guess that Ben is out for the season, definitely and Butler is pretty much out for the season.

“We don’t seem to get injuries for a week, but long injuries.

“If we are really optimistic, we are probably looking at ten weeks for Buts. He is going to see someone in London (today). He has damaged his MCL and a little bit of the cartilage.

“Ben is really struggling and it was a hell of a tackle and he suffered damage to three or four different ligaments.

“We will be looking at getting at least one or maybe two. I don’t know...We will have to wait and see.”