Doncaster Rovers’ recent improvements must be replicated on road, says Grant McCann

MANAGER Grant McCann is urging Doncaster Rovers to remedy their travel sickness to bolster their promotion drive – starting at Yorkshire rivals Bradford City tomorrow.

Two priceless home wins have seen Rovers take a firm hold on the final play-off place in League One after an indifferent run of form, but the club’s statistics on the road remain a concern.

Rovers have not won a league game on their travels in 2019, with their winless sequence standing at seven matches.

On his side’s modest away record, currently the 13th best in League One, McCann said: “We need to be better on the road, there is no question about that.

“We have not been great and the last time we won away was in December. The players know how I feel about that and we have to make sure we perform like we have done in our last two home games.”

Meanwhile, McCann has confirmed that key midfield duo Ben Whiteman and Herbie Kane are progressing well in their injury rehabilitation – and is not ruling them out from featuring at some point tomorrow.

He said: “At a push both of them could probably play at the weekend, but whether we use them or not, we will see. The last thing we want to do is set them back.”

Joe Wright could also feature before the end of the season, the Rovers chief added.

McCann has expressed sympathy for luckless utility man Luke McCullough, who has suffered the third serious knee injury of his career while playing for loan side Tranmere Rovers.

On McCullough, out of contract in June, McCann added: “It is a big, big blow for him.

“He has been playing well for Tranmere and has had a good season. Speaking to the assistant manager there they are devastated as they have no one else like him.”