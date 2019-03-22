Doncaster Rovers’ relaxed state of mind tested by absentees

AFTER taking part in hypnotherapy sessions during a visit to a health spa earlier this week the onus is now firmly on Doncaster Rovers’ players finding an on-pitch cure to their recent stresses in League One.

Rovers’ squad were afforded a change of scenery ahead of tomorrow’s tough League One trip to Luton Town in an attempt to recharge their batteries and cleanse a few minds ahead of the run-in. It was a positive and worthwhile exercise according to manager Grant McCann.

Specifically on the hypnotherapy treatment, he said: “They will take little bits of it and if it affects four of five then great.

“Four or five might like it, four or five will not and four or five will not remember it or certain points of it.

“It is about trusting and buying into it. Tom Anderson loved it and could not speak highly enough after it and it definitely affected a few of the boys.”

Rovers’ players will certainly need a focused mindset in tomorrow’s assignment at Kenilworth Road, especially after McCann confirmed that two “big players” will definitely miss the game.

McCann, who revealed that key midfielder Ben Whiteman was a doubt earlier this week, said: “It is not ideal at this stage of the season, but it is the reason why we have got a squad and opportunity knocks for two others.

“Luton is a big test. I do not think anyone gives us any hope – apart from us in the changing room.

“We have been good against the top teams. Probably Charlton (away) was the only game where we were nowhere near and they were far better than us.”

Meanwhile, McCann says the club are now determined to “move on” after the decision was taken to sack defender Niall Mason following his conviction for sexual assault.

The 22-year-old defender pleaded guilty to the charge in January following an incident last year and was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and placed on the sex offenders’ register.

McCann said: “I think that the club have been very clear on their stance from day one and no one is disputing that.

“Obviously we are missing a very good player, but it is what it is. We move on and the club has made a statement and that is the way it is.”