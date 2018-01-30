Doncaster Rovers sign Championship defender

DONCASTER ROVERS have boosted their ranks with a badly-needed defensive addition with the loan signing of Preston North End centre-half Andy Boyle.

The Irishman has signed for the rest of the season and will make his debut in Saturday’s League One home game with Charlton Athletic.

Rovers’ options have been decimated in recent weeks, with the situation reaching crisis proportions on Saturday when Joe Wright suffered a rib injury and joined fellow centre-backs Mathieu Baudry and Andy Butler on the injured list.

It intensified Rovers’ search for a new option in the heart of defence, with another option in Luke McCullough being still some way from match fitness following a long-term injury and several weeks from a return to the first-team fray.

The former Dundalk defender, 26, has found game time limited under Alex Neil at Deepdale this season and has featured just five times, including four starts.

His last appearance arrived in North End’s FA Cup win over Wycombe earlier this month.

Walsall had also been interested in signing him.