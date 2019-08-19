Doncaster Rovers surprised as Bolton Wanderers call game off

DONCASTER ROVERS have registered their concern at Bolton Wanderers’ decision to call off this evening’s scheduled fixture – without the prior agreement of Rovers or the EFL.

Crisis-hit Wanderers insist they were forced into the unilateral action due to potential welfare issues with young players in their squad – with medical and coaching staff raising concerns about teenage players playing a fourth game in 11 days.

Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin said: “Bolton Wanderers have postponed this game without the agreement of Rovers or the EFL and we were surprised to learn of the news via Bolton’s social media.

“We have a lot of sympathy for Bolton’s plight, but we’ve prepared for this game as normal and fully expected it to go ahead.”

An EFL statement questioned the decision by Bolton and hinted at possible ramifications after jeopardising the ‘integrity’ of the competition following their actions.

A statement read: “The EFL understands the challenging position the club currently finds itself in while negotiations continue over its purchase.

“However, it would have expected the club to have first interfaced with the EFL, giving it an opportunity to consider the application to postpone, and consulted with the club’s opposition, Doncaster Rovers before making a public announcement.

“The EFL remains acutely aware of the ongoing risks this challenging and complex situation has to the integrity of the competition.”