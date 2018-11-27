Doncaster Rovers v Blackpool – Plenty more to come from Rovers, insists Grant McCann

SATURDAY’S derby appointment at Barnsley may have been a consequential one for Doncaster Rovers, but another pressing assignment is in store this evening.

Fresh from their excellent display at Oakwell, eighth-placed Rovers host Blackpool, the side just above them in the table, with both teams seeking to propel themselves into the top six by the close of play tonight.

The Seasiders have happy memories of Doncaster, having triumphed 2-0 in an EFL Cup fixture at the end of August with the Keepmoat Stadium proving a benevolent venue for the Lancastrians over the years.

Blackpool boast an unbeaten record at the Keepmoat since Rovers moved there at the start of 2007, with the Red Rose side having not seen their colours lowered on their last 10 visits to Doncaster – winning five of their last seven outings there.

In the process, they have inflicted pain along the way.

Rovers manager Grant McCann, who has made great play of his view that Rovers have ‘nothing to fear’ from their rivals at the top end of League One, said: “We were disappointed not to come away with three points (at Barnsley). But you cannot get too disappointed and we will get straight at it against Blackpool.

“The boys believe in themselves. But once they get that wee bit more belief, we can go on another run. There is more to come.”

Last six games: Doncaster LDLWWD; Blackpool LWWWWW.

Referee: S Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear).

Last time: Doncaster 1 Blackpool 2, August 28, 2018; EFL Cup.