It's a Yorkshire derby in League One as Bradford City travel to in-form Doncaster Rovers.

Tommy Rowe remains sidelined for Rovers, although better news sees Ali Crawford return to the squad after a knee injury with Ben Amos also available.

Injury-hit City are without ten players, with Josh Wright and Kelvin Mellor set to return to full training next week.

Jake Reeves, Alex Jones, Joe Riley, Luca Colville, Ben Wilson, Hope Akpan, Adam Chicksen and Danny Devine all remain sidelined.