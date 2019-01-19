Doncaster Rovers v Burton: Latest from Keepmoat

Doncaster Rovers host Burton Albion in League One at the Keepmoat Stadium today.

Team news: Doncaster will be without key loan midfielder Herbie Kane (groin), but Ben Whiteman will be available after overcoming a minor neck problem. Kieran Sadlier is also fit following his groin issue and Niall Mason (toe) and Tommy Rowe (hamstring) are in contention. The game comes too early for Joe Wright, who is set to return to training late next week.

Last six games: Doncaster DLWWWL; Burton WDDWLL.

Referee: P Marsden (Lancashire).

Last time: Doncaster 0 Burton 0, May 8, 2016; League One.