Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic: Grant McCann deflects pressure onto promotion rivals

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann insists that his sixth-placed side are not under pressure from the side just below them in the play-off chase – former club Peterborough United.

McCann’s side head into this afternoon’s home game with the side just above them in Charlton Athletic on the back of a disappointing return of just one point from two away matches at Shrewsbury Town and Scunthorpe United.

They still possess a two-point advantage and a game in hand over Posh, managed by former Doncaster chief Darren Ferguson, and McCann has cast aside talk that Rovers could soon be feeling the heat in the run-in.

McCann, whose side can move within two points of Charlton with a game in hand should they prevail today, said: “There is no pressure whatsoever. We are not looking at teams below us and are only looking at what is ahead of us and who can we catch.

“That is the pressure that we set ourselves inside of the changing room.

“There is no (external) pressure on us. There is pressure on the top five and the team who are in seventh place because of the money and the budgets they have spent this year.”

After a couple of patchy performances and results in the past week, Rovers are likely to embrace the fact that they are back on home soil in the league where their unbeaten run stretches back eight matches – a 1-0 reverse to Sunderland on October 23.

Rovers, who have lost just two league matches at the Keepmoat Stadium this term, have been reassuringly consistent in terms of home results and are mindful of maintaining the status quo ahead of key home games against Charlton and Barnsley, whom they face in a derby on Friday week.

McCann, whose side have won six of their last eight home league games and have taken 20 points from a possible 24 available, added: “It has been good and I think we have shown different sides to our game here.

“We have won when we have not been great against Luton, which is one which sticks out in my head, and we have won when we have been good.

“We have shown different traits and styles which any good team will need, especially in this run-in.

“We are at the stage of the season where we obviously want to perform, but results are the main thing.

“Whatever way a win may come on Saturday we will take it – but we know is it is going to be tough.”