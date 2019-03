Have your say

Doncaster Rovers host Charlton Athletic in League One at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Team news: Herbie Kane (groin) is rated at ‘50-50’ after missing the midweek game at Shrewsbury. Tom Anderson will miss out due to the protocol regarding concussion. Joe Wright (ankle) is sidelined.

Last six games: Doncaster DWWLDL; Charlton WDLDDW.

Referee: B Toner (Lancashire).

Last time: Doncaster 1 Charlton 1, February 10, 2018; League One.