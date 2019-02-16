Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace: Players have chance to ‘be remembered forever’, says Grant McCann

manager Grant McCann has urged his players to make history tomorrow by helping Doncaster Rovers reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

The League One promotion hopefuls host Crystal Palace, managed by former England boss Roy Hodgson, in front of the live BBC1 cameras and a sell-out crowd at the Keepmoat Stadium.

“This is the first time the club has been to this stage in 63 years,” said McCann. “We have got a chance to make history. Not equal history, but make history by getting to the quarter-finals.

“It would mean everything to get through. The players could be remembered forever, known as the team who got to the quarter-finals.

“Palace beat Tottenham in the last round and could have also beat Liverpool (in the Premier League) recently. It is a huge task, but the boys have got to embrace this challenge.

“We are up against a very experienced manager and someone I look up to, but Palace will know they are in for a game.”

Rovers, the top scorers in this season’s competition with 16 goals from five matches, last reached the fifth round in 1956. It was the fourth time in five years that the club went out in the last 16.

If history is to be made tomorrow Doncaster will have to knock a top-flight side out of the Cup for the first time since beating Queens Park Rangers in 1985. “The league was always the priority, but I wanted us to do well in the cups,” added McCann.

“We deserve to be here because we have come through some tricky ties.”

This is the first year when all fifth-round ties must be settled on the day, replays having been scrapped by the Football Association.

Asked if he was in favour of the move, McCann added: “I like it. At this staqe of the season with 15 to 16 games to go in our case, the last thing everyone needs is replays.

“This will not change my approach. I try and win in 90 minutes every week.”