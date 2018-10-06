Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town: Latest from Keepmoat Stadium

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers will hope to bounce back from their midweek defeat at Accrington when they welcome Fleetwood Town to the Keepmoat Stadium today.

Team news: Doncaster Rovers forward Tommy Rowe is back sprinting, while Issam Ben Khemis is about a week away following a hamstring injury.

Last six games: Doncaster Rovers LWWWWL Fleetwood DDDLLD.

Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).

Last time: Doncaster Rovers 3 Fleetwood Town 0, February 17 2018, League One: Goals from Alex Kiwomya and Tome Anderson (2) earned the hosts all three points.