Doncaster Rovers v Leicester City Under-21s: Rovers return for Steve Beaglehole

IT PROMISES to be a special night for one Doncastrian at the Keepmoat Stadium this evening - even if Darren Moore will be doing his level best to ensure he does not enjoy it too much.

Leicester City under-21s manager and former Rovers chief Steve Beaglehole, well known to supporters from his association with the club in the late Eighties and Nineties, will be directing operations from the visiting dug-out in tonight’s round two Leasing.com Trophy tie.

On Beaglehole, who famously took Rovers to the final of the FA Youth Cup in 1989, Moore said: “Steve was my ex-assistant manager when I was here and it will be fantastic to see him.

“I think he has done a remarkable job with them (Leicester) and shown wonderful consistency.”

Meanwhile, after receiving an unpleasant surprise on Sunday, Moore is urging his side to get back on message as they seek to avoid a second knock-out elimination in the space of four days.

Moore, unusually critical of his side’s showing in their meek FA Cup exit at Gillingham on Sunday, said: “It (Sunday) was a game that certainly caught me by surprise in terms of the performance levels that we set. It was the first time we dipped our levels.

“When you do get a knock-back, you get an opportunity to put that right in the next game and it is no different here.

“We were disappointed, but cannot sit on it for long and it (Wednesday) is a fantastic opportunity.”