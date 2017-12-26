Doncaster Rovers v Northampton Town: Home comforts welcomed by Ferguson as he looks to clinch some festive cheer

IT IS safe to say that Doncaster Rovers have not been afforded too many ‘breaks’ of the right variety so far this season.

Untimely injuries and cruel late blows in games have formed a big part of the landscape in 2017-18, with moments of fortune conspicuous by their absence.

In that regard, successive home matches this Christmas against two sides around them in the table in Northampton Town and Rochdale represent a rare favourable-looking circumstance for Rovers, with boss Darren Ferguson under no illusions about the need to cash in.

Ferguson, who gave his players Christmas Day off, said: “It is nice to be at home on Boxing Day; I think everyone does because you get a good crowd.

“The crowd average has been very good at home.

“I am also happy about the game against Rochdale (on December 29) being a Friday night game as well as it generates a different atmosphere.”

Doncaster Rovers manager, Darren Ferguson.

If Rovers do require an extra omen ahead of today’s game, it arrives in the fact that ten years to the very day, they beat Northampton at the Keepmoat Stadium on the Cobblers’ last visit.

Goals from Mark McCammon and Adam Lockwood gave Rovers a 2-0 victory.

Last six games: Doncaster WDWLDW; Northampton LDLLWD

Referee: B Toner (Lancashire).

Last time: Doncaster 2 Northampton 0, December 26, 2007; League One.