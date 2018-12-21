Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United – Christmas cheer for Rovers as Herbie Kane stays for season

DONCASTER ROVERS supporters have received the Christmas present that they have been craving after loan star Herbie Kane signed on for the rest of 2018-19.

The Liverpool midfielder has enjoyed an outstanding first half of the campaign, but there were concerns over the future of the Bristolian, whose contract was due to expire on January 2.

But after negotiations over a number of weeks, a deal has been brokered to keep him at the Keepmoat Stadium, adding to the feel-good factor at the club.

Kane said: “I knew I wanted to stay at Doncaster Rovers. Since I arrived I have enjoyed it,

“I am really looking forward to staying here for the rest of the season. Doncaster is the first loan club I have been at and I feel like I have settled in here, so I am pleased.

“I have learned about my character and how I react in a first-team environment and I feel I’ve done well. I’ve always backed myself, but I am always looking to do better and improve.”

Today’s game promises to provide another milestone for club legend James Coppinger, who will line up for his 600th appearance in Rovers colours.

Age is not diminishing his talents either with the 37-year-old currently joint top of the League One assists table with Fleetwood Town’s Ashley Hunter.

Paying testament to not just his longevity, but his sustained excellence during 15 seasons with the club, Rovers’ top scorer John Marquis said: “Six hundred games is incredible and I do not think you will probably see a person ever do it again for Doncaster. I would go as far to say you will not see any one do it for one club again.

“It is a massive achievement and Saturday should be a very special day for him.

“To be able to play at the level he is playing at for his age is so under-rated and under-valued to start with, especially with the way in which the game has changed so much since he first started playing.

“I have been here two-and-a-half seasons and in that short space of time he has only got better.”