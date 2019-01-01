Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale – Blade Smith joins Rovers as they look to work with Leeds to extend Wilks’s loan stay

DONCASTER ROVERS have boosted their forward ranks with the signing of young Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith on loan for the remainder of the season.

Smith, 20, recently returned to Bramall Lane after a loan spell at Barrow, where he scored 10 goals in 23 games.

Rovers remain hopeful of finalising a loan extension for winger Malik Wilks – possibly as early as today – but manager Grant McCann does have alternative targets.

Rovers are in negotiations with Wilks’s parent club Leeds United and the player’s representatives with the 20-year-old having impressed hugely during his half-season loan, which is due to end after today’s game.

McCann said: “We do not really want any breaks in Malik’s loan.

“I have been very clear with Malik, his agent and Leeds that if there is a breakdown I have got no time for people wasting my time.

“I do not want that to sound like a threat to Malik and his agent, but we have not got time to waste and want to stay in the top six.”

James Coppinger returns to the Rovers squad after missing the win at Gillingham with a foot injury.

Last six games: Doncaster WWWDLW Rochdale DWLWWL.

Referee: M Coy (Co.Durham).

Last time: Doncaster 0 Rochdale 1; January 6, 2018; FA Cup.