Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale: Momentum paramount for boss Ferguson

TODAY’S Roses encounter may lack the grandeur of Darren Ferguson’s previous third-round appointment as Doncaster Rovers manager, but it is every bit as important.

Two years ago on Tuesday, Rovers gave Premier League outfit Stoke City a scare en route to a 2-1 loss at the Keepmoat Stadium in the early months of Ferguson’s tenure.

A tie against Keith Hill’s Rochdale – who Doncaster have already met three times this term – may be unattractive by comparison, but the prize at the end of it is alluring for the hosts on several levels.

Historically, a win would see Rovers reach round four for just the fourth time in 33 years.

By contrast, Rochdale are seeking their place in the hat for the fourth round for the fourth time in five seasons.

Ferguson said: “Rochdale will look at it as well in that they could have got a lot harder tie in the sense of leagues above us.

“Both clubs will be saying the same thing; that it is a chance to get into the fourth round, which does not happen too often.

“We have got to make sure we take it. And if we can, take it at the first attempt.

“For many reasons, it is an important game. One, we want to keep the home form going; we have been strong at home and look good.

“We want to keep the momentum going that we have managed to build up over the course of Christmas. And then, there are the finances as well, which do also play their part.

Meanwhile, Ferguson has stressed that he is reading nothing into his side’s 2-0 Keepmoat league victory over the Lancastrians just eight days ago, which arrived thanks to goals from Ben Whiteman and Alfie May.

He added: “Perhaps for them (Rochdale), it is a bit of a release from the league.

“Sometimes, you find that when you are struggling.

“For us, we have just got to make sure we keep our foot down and keep the momentum going and try and get in the fourth round.”