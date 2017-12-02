Doncaster Rovers v Scunthorpe United: Doncaster are gunning for another Cup run to face Premier League opposition

Nobody needs to remind Doncaster Rovers the prize awaiting them if they can knock out neighbours Scunthorpe United tomorrow in the FA Cup.

Victory in tomorrow’s second-round tie would put Darren Ferguson’s side in the hat for Monday’s draw when Premier League opposition join the competition.

Rovers have already faced top-flight opposition this campaign, having lost to Arsenal in the League Cup at the Emirates.

Rovers midfielder Tommy Rowe knows, though, they first must overcome in-form Scunthorpe, who he spent time on loan with in 2015.

“They are a very good side and they have added some very good players to the team over the last year and a half since I was there, and they are one of the top sides in League One,” said Rowe.

“We need to stick to the game plan and make sure that we go out there and try and hurt them.

“It is a great opportunity to go and show what we can do and the FA Cup is a great competition to do it in.

“There is a lot to come from this team and we can see how far we have come, but we can also see how much work we still have to do to make sure we end up where we want to be.”

Rowe has fond memories of the FA Cup, making his debut for Stockport County as a teenager against Premier League opposition in Watford in 2006.

Despite a 4-1 defeat, it was a day Rowe will never forget.

“The FA Cup is a great competition and I actually made my debut in the Cup against Watford when I was 18 or 19,” said the 29-year-old, “so it means a lot to me and it means a lot to the lads in the dressing room as well.