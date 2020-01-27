Doncaster Rovers v Southend United - Devante Cole adds firepower to Rovers’ resolve

Devante Cole is relieved to have completed his January move from Wigan to Doncaster Rovers – and the feeling will be mutual.

The much-travelled 24-year-old could make his debut at home to Southend United tonight after becoming Darren Moore’s first signing of the transfer window.

I spoke to the manager last week about the way the group is and the position they are in the table made it an appealing move. Devante Cole

Rovers showed again at Sunderland on Friday how well organised they are defensively, but Moore needed more firepower. After a long search, he has landed the son of former Manchester United striker Andy.

“It’s a relief to get it done,” said Cole junior.

“I spoke to the manager last week about the way the group is and the position they are in the table made it an appealing move.”

Cole started his career at another of his father’s former clubs, Manchester City. He made his senior debut on loan at Barnsley in the first half of 2014-15, before moving to Milton Keynes Dons, Bradford City, Fleetwood Town, Wigan Athletic and Burton Albion. He spent the start of 2019-20 on loan at Motherwell , scoring four goals in 24. He has joined Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

Cole was a League One winner with Wigan in 2018, but the step up was the death knell for his Latics career.

No Rovers striker has scored more than twice this season. “If there is that added pressure then that’s something you have to take in your stride,” said Cole.

Last six games: Doncaster Rovers LWWWLD; Southend United DLDDDW.

Referee: D Drysdale (Lincolnshire).

Last time: Doncaster Rovers 3 Southend United 0; February 12, 2019; League One.