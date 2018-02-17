Doncaster v Fleetwood: Time to stand up and be counted

Mathieu Baudry believes Doncaster Rovers must show character and “be brave” to avoid dropping into a League One relegation battle.

Rovers have not tasted victory in 2018, failing to win in nine outings since a 2-0 win over Rochdale on December 29.

They stand just five points off the drop zone, and Tuesday’s 4-2 loss at Walsall means they have played a game more than most sides below them.

But French defender Baudry – set to return today against Fleetwood Town after a hamstring injury – is confident Rovers can play their way out of trouble.

“We just need to concentrate on what we do, and take responsibility, each one of us,” said Baudry.

“We need to step up and be counted. When you don’t get results, confidence drops, that’s when you need to step up and you need character.

“The problem is, when you don’t get the results you expect, maybe you start hiding. You don’t want the ball because you are worried.

“If you are worried about making mistakes, that doesn’t mean you aren’t going to make any, it can make it worse and you make more mistakes.”

Despite Rovers’ winless run, they have actually only lost twice in eight league outings.

But six draws have seen Darren Ferguson’s team slide towards the wrong end of the table.

Baudry said: “We just need to relax, play our game, be confident and get a bit of arrogance, where we say ‘we are good players’, because we have got good players in this team. We just need to realise that.

“It comes down to being brave. Bravery with the ball, without the ball, and stick to who you are, not trying to be another team. If you don’t get a few good results, don’t try and be a team you’re not.”

Baudry has missed the last four games, and admits he has been frustrated not being involved.

He said: “It’s been frustrating being on the sidelines, watching from the stands.

“It’s good to be back and hopefully I can contribute on Saturday.”

Last six games: Doncaster Rovers DDLDDL Fleetwood LLLLLL.

Referee: D Drysdale (Lincolnshire).

Last time: Doncaster Rovers 2 Fleetwood 0, August 29 2015, League One.