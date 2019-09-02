EFL Trophy: Darren Moore maintains focus at Doncaster Rovers, new Bradford City duo miss out

It was easy to forget that Doncaster Rovers were preparing for a game in the midst of transfer deadline day.

But first-team coach John Schofield insists there will have been few distractions in the build-up to Rovers’ opening Leasing.com Trophy clash with Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

Boss Darren Moore was pressing on with his efforts to bring in players prior to Monday’s deadline and was successful in adding defender Donervon Daniels on loan from Luton Town, with a free agent striker to follow in the next few days.

With Ali Crawford departing for Bolton Wanderers after his contract was cancelled, the Rovers squad remains tight in number, raising the potential of Moore fielding a youthful side in the Leasing.com Trophy tie.

But, when filling in for the Rovers boss at pre-match press duties, Schofield said he expects Moore to give his full attention to the competition.

“I think everyone knows the gaffer as well as I do and he takes everything seriously,” Schofield said. “It’s a great way of getting to play at Wembley.

“And it’s good as a game to give us some rhythm. He’ll be looking at whatever team plays and making sure they’re sticking to our game plan and formation.

“And it’s a case of can they continue that? If they win on Tuesday night can they stay in the side?

“It’s a great opportunity all round.”

Rovers did not play last week due to the expulsion from the EFL of scheduled opponents Bury.

Schofield said he was unsure how the unexpected break will have influenced selection ahead of Tuesday night, with Joe Wright (knee) and Alex Baptiste (Achilles) the only absentees.

“I can only say that the gaffer has picked a team on the back of what happened in the last week,” he said.

“We trained, we played an in-house game on Saturday.

“That’s the only thing we can go on.”

Transfer deadline day signings Aramide Oteh and Dylan Connolly will not play when Bradford City travel to Bolton on Tuesday night in the Trophy.

QPR striker Oteh and Wimbledon winger Connolly will watch from the sidelines, but recent arrivals Jamie Devitt, Callum Cooke and Harry Pritchard could feature.