Ferguson sees light at end of tunnel for Doncaster Rovers after disruptive injury run

THE phrase ‘make do and mend’ is likely to be one of which Doncaster Rovers’ manager Darren Ferguson is acutely aware.

Rovers’ injury ills have arguably been the defining theme of a season of disruption with the current problems from the cold snap paling into insignificance in comparison.

Last week’s bitter derby loss at Rotherham United did not just leave psychological scars, but added casualties, with loan central defender Tom Anderson expected to be out for four to six weeks with a fractured cheekbone and in-form midfielder/forward Alfie Beestin sidelined for most of the remainder of the season with an ankle ligament injury.

It is a further cruel blow for Ferguson, who has had to deal with a host of untimely injury issues this season, with the Scot likely to take away a certain degree of satisfaction should Rovers – whose fixture at home to Bury was postponed yesterday – retain their current lower mid-table position despite their misfortune.

Ferguson, who hopes to have Andy Butler back next weekend, said: “The physio told me that we have had 40 injuries this season. I don’t know why he told me; it put me in an even worse mood.

“The problem we are having is that they are not one-week injuries. We have to just get on with it and the good thing is that we are getting players back as well.

It is annoying and frustrating that we have got so many injuries. It has been like that, not just this season, but last season as well – we are having a real unlucky spell. Doncaster Rovers’ boss Darren Ferguson

“It is annoying and frustrating that we have got so many injuries. It has been like that, not just this season, but last season as well – we are having a real unlucky spell.

“The two years have been as bad as I remember in terms of the length of the injuries. (Danny) Andrew played the first month and Alex Kiwomya’s first game back was in January or February time and Luke McCullough has not played until now. For me and everyone else, they are three massive players for us.”