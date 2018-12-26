Fleetwood Town 3 Doncaster Rovers 0: McCann frustration after harsh lesson on the coast

DONCASTER ROVERS’ manager Grant McCann felt his side played into Fleetwood’s hands in a sluggish away defeat.

Paddy Madden bagged a brace and Ashley Hunter was also on target as the Cod Army extended their impressive home league unbeaten run to seven games.

We just played into their game plan and that was the most disappointing thing. We beat ourselves. We gave them three goals. We’ve got to move on quickly. Grant McCann

“We did exactly what Fleetwood wanted us to do,” said McCann. “We conceded early and they got back into a 4-5-1 and we moved the ball too slowly. When you play against an experienced team like Fleetwood, that is what they want.

“We just played into their game plan. We beat ourselves.”

Nathan Sheron whipped in a left-footed cross from the right that outfoxed the Doncaster defence with Madden nodding home his 11th of the term in the 11th minute

The hosts doubled their lead in the 48th minute when Hunter was left with a simple tap-in.

Hunter nearly made it three as the mist descended at Highbury but his effort rolled just past the right post.

But Madden would make it 3-0 late on as he netted in added time.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton praised his triumphant side for the swift manner in which they shook off their frustrating defeat to struggling Bristol Rovers, a match which saw him sent to the stands,

“I’m delighted with the lads for the way they’ve bounced back from that Bristol Rovers game, particularly the way it panned out on the day,” beamed Barton.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Sheron (Biggins 46), Morgan, Eastham, Coyle, Wallace, Marney, Holt (J Wallace 64), Hunter (Burns 80), Evans, Madden. Unused substitutes: Jones, Burns, McAleny, Bolger, Taylor, Biggins.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Cummings (Rowe 46), T Anderson, Butler, Andrew, Crawford (May 57), Whiteman, Kane, Wilks, Marquis, Coppinger. Unused substitutes: Marosi, Blaney, Amos, Prior, Taylor.

Referee: Peter Wright (Merseyside)>