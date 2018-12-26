Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann’s men aiming for payback time

MOTIVATION will take on several forms for Doncaster Rovers this afternoon.

Channelling the hurt of Saturday’s draw with Oxford United, when the visitors scored in the seventh minute of stoppage-time, will be one obvious starting point.

But Rovers will also have memories of their heavy 4-0 home defeat to Fleetwood in October at the forefront of their minds as they attemptto claim some payback.

Manager Grant McCann said: “We were frustrated and hurt that we conceded so late (on Saturday). It was the first time it has happened this season where we just switched off for a split-second and we got punished.

“But it is what it is and we move on. We have three games coming very quickly and we have got to put things right.

“We are unbeaten in eight games and had six wins, so we are on a decent run.”

Rovers were at least handed one spot of solace in Saturday’s developments with striker Alfie May helping himself to his first league goal of the season; his previous nine strikes had all been in cup competitions.

It was a timely moment for May and Rovers, who face a Fleetwood side unbeaten in their last eight home league matches.

McCann added: “I am really pleased. Alfie has got 10 goals this season. He has not started many games, but is a poacher and comes alive in the box.”

Last six games: Fleetwood LWWLWL Doncaster DWWWWD.

Referee: P Wright (Merseyside).

Last time: Fleetwood 0 Doncaster 0; November 18, 2017; League One.