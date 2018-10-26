Forward-thinking McCann looking for Doncaster to build from the front

MANAGER Grant McCann insists attack is the best form of defence as Doncaster Rovers head to in-form Coventry City today.

Coming from a boss who cut his managerial teeth at free-scoring Peterborough this modus operandi is no real surprise.

But as Rovers endure a mini wobble – they have won just once in five league outings – McCann is a manager who is looking forward.

“We just need to finish off our chances and try to defend a little bit better,” said McCann ahead of today’s trip to in-form Coventry City.

“We are not ones for working a lot on defending. We do, of course, work on it, but our main plan of attack most days is how we are going to open up the opposition and score goals.

“If you concentrate on that and get that bit right the other bit comes easier.

“We know when we have scored first this season we have gone on to win the game the majority of the time.

“We will keep doing what we are doing. We will work on where we think we need to get better –like one-v-ones, I think we have missed quite a few of them this season – and continue to improve.

“We are not the finished article just yet, it will take time. But we are still in the mix.

“We need to keep improving on what we think we can get better at, concentrate on what we are good at. What we are good at is box-to-box at the minute, we have been outstanding.”

Midfielder Matty Blair is set for his 100th league appearance for Rovers today against a Coventry side who have won their last four League One games to sit alongside Rovers just outside the play-off zone.