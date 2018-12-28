Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers – Grant McCann prepares to make changes

BOTH the present and the past point to nothing less than a teak-tough examination for Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

After Rovers’ proud eight-match unbeaten run came to a shuddering halt at Fleetwood on Boxing Day they head to the opposite end of the country to face a Gillingham team buoyed by an outstanding 2-0 win over front-runners Portsmouth.

The history books also afford Doncaster scant solace, with the South Yorkshire outfit having won just once at the Priestfield Stadium in 22 visits since way back in January, 1971.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Kent, Rovers manager Grant McCann said: “It is an important time and, after the two disappointing results, we go to a team who have just won 2-0 against the league leaders and we are under no illusions about how tough it is going to be.

“If we start like we did at Fleetwood there will be one or two more (goals) against us, no question about that. Gillingham can score goals and we saw that at the Keepmoat. We need to start better.”

The Rovers chief has pledged that changes will be made to freshen up his side both in mind and body after two disappointing performances and results against Fleetwood and Oxford United.

McCann, whose side find themselves two points behind sixth-placed Peterborough United after a haul of just one point from the last six available, added: “There will be changes. We need a bit of freshness and a wee bit more energy about us.

“We have looked stale in the last couple of games and a little bit flat. We have taken a few too many touches and passed it too slowly.”