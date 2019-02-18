Grant McCann and Doncasters Rovers aim to take confidence into League One promotion race

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann insists his side will “quickly forget” about the club’s FA Cup exit as the focus switches back to the League One promotion race.

Crystal Palace ended Doncaster’s hopes of a first appearance in the quarter-finals in front of a sold-out Keepmoat Stadium.

“Frustrating but we will quickly forget about this game,” said McCann.

“The league is the one. We can take confidence from this run into the league.

“We have 15 massive games left and we need to win eight, nine, 10 to have a real chance.

“It stings to lose now. But the boys are good. They realise how clinical teams from a higher level can be.”

Doncaster’s preparations had been disrupted by the late suspension of Malik Wilks.

The Leeds United loanee had been booked twice in the Cup but an FA clerical error meant he was not included in a list of suspended players circulated to clubs last week.

McCann was alerted to the mistake only on Saturday evening by ‘phone.

“It was not ideal,” said the Rovers chief. “Wires were crossed somewhere. We have had an apology, the FA have explained to us in an e-mail the reason.

“It disrupted us a bit, especially with set-plays and things we had worked on in the week. But that is not why we lost. We were just beaten by a very good team.”

